Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.04.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

