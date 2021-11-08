ForTube (FOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.25 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $57.17 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00224424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00095774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

