Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

