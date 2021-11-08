Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 280.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

