Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

