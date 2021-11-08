Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $415,875.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

