Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) insider David Harris acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

BEN opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.26) on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

