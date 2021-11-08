Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $778,341.30 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. 2,361,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,207. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.