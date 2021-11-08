Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Fraport has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

