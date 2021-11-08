Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Fraport has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

