FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RAIL stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

