Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.44. 372,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.19 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $116.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freshpet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Freshpet worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

