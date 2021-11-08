fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO Sells $1,723,000.00 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

