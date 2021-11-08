Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.56 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Fusion has a market cap of $43.00 million and $2.56 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,253.91 or 0.99617381 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001502 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,070,790 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.