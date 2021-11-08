FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.