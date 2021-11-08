FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

FAST stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.