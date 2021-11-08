FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.83 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

