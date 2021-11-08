FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $45.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $37.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.26 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,651.33.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,306.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

