FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Issued By B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 50,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

