FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $713.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Koppers by 38.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.