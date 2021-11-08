FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $178.25 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

