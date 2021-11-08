FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

