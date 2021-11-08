FY2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $260.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy by 28.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.