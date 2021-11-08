FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Boosted by William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $6.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $113.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 307.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

