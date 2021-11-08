FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

