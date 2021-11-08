FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Boosted by Analyst

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

MAXR opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

