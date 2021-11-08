FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

