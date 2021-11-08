FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.