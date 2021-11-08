FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Reduced by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

