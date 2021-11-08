FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Increased by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.03. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$54.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

