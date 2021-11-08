FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $134.69 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.