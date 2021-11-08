FY2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.43 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

