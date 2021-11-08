FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $338.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $6,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

