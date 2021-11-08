FY2022 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Boosted by B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

