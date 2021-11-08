FY2022 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Boosted by Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

