Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

