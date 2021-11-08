Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.63. The stock has a market cap of £228.55 million and a PE ratio of 30.72. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

