Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.57. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 386,630 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.25.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

