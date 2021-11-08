Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Analysis

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43 Canoo $2.55 million 797.22 -$89.81 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Canoo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

