Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $408,955.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $331.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $144.37 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

