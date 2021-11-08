GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.49.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the period.

GATX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,229. GATX has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

