GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

