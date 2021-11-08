GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

