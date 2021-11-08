Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $160.15 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $160.15 million and $13.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 160,395,144 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

