Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,053 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

