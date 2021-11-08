Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,712,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.12 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.49. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.78 and a 12-month high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.