Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

