GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.50

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut GFL Environmental to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.92.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$27.82 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.03%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.