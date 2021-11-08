Ghost Hits One Day Volume of $136,525.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $136,525.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

