Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

TSE:GIL opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

