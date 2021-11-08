Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $132.35.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

